BRIEF-HD Supply announces pricing of senior notes offering

March 28 (Reuters) -

* HD Supply Inc. Announces pricing of senior notes offering

* HD Supply holdings inc says unit priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

