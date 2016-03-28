BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems provides update on timing of restatement

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. :
* Provides update on timing of restatement
* Says anticipates filing restated financial statements on March 29, 2016
* Says intends to provide updated outlook for fiscal year 2016 and host conference call on March 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase