公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems provides update on timing of restatement

March 28 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. :

* Provides update on timing of restatement

* Says anticipates filing restated financial statements on March 29, 2016

* Says intends to provide updated outlook for fiscal year 2016 and host conference call on March 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

