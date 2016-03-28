版本:
BRIEF-Crosswinds Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.17

March 28 Crosswinds Holdings Inc. :

* Reports 2015 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

