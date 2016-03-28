版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Performance Sports Appoints Daniel Friedberg to Board of Directors

March 28 Performance Sports Group :

* Appoints Daniel M. Friedberg to its board of directors

* Entered shareholder nomination agreement with Sagard Capital, provides for customary standstill, confidentiality provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

