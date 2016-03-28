BRIEF-Gear Energy announces $10 mln 2016 capital budget

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO
March 28 Gear Energy Ltd :
* Gear Energy Ltd announces $10 million 2016 capital budget
* Says "fundamentals of oil market have begun to improve dramatically from lows seen early in 2016"
* Sees 2016 average production of 4,000 boe/d
* Under current strip price forecast co expects being about 75 percent drawn on existing $60 million syndicated credit facility at June 1, 2016
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million