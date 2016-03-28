版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Midpoint announces private placement of units

March 28 Midpoint Holdings Ltd :

* Midpoint announces private placement of units

* Says private placement of up to 10 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐