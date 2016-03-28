版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Conrad Industries Q4 earnings per share $0.63

March 28 Conrad Industries Inc

* Conrad industries announces 2015 results and backlog

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

