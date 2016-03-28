版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-MCW Energy Group closes tranche of financing

March 28 MCW Energy Group Ltd

* Mcw energy group closes tranche of financing and announces shares for debt transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

