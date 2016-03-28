版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining says director Stephen Hope has resigned

March 28 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar announces resignation of director stephen hope Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐