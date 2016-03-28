BRIEF-Hancock updates provision guidance for Q1 2016

March 28 Hancock Holding Co

* Hancock updates provision guidance for first quarter of 2016

* Now expects total provision for credit losses in Q1 of 2016 to approximate $58 - $62 million

* Management is not updating any other prior guidance at this time

* Says risk rating downgrades on over $300 million in outstanding energy credits that have been identified recently

* Says changes will require approximately $45 million in additional provision expense in q1