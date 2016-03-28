版本:
BRIEF-Omnicom prices $1.4 bln senior notes offering

March 28 Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom prices $1.4 billion senior notes offering

* Omnicom group inc says pricing of their public offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.600% senior notes due 2026

* Says notes will mature on april 15, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

