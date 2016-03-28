版本:
BRIEF-Village Farms International announces extension and amendments of credit facilities

March 28 Village Farms International Inc

* Village Farms International announces extension and amendments of credit facilities

* Extended its existing long-term debt facility to May 1, 2021 with an amended 15-year amortization period and pricing matrix

* Says new amortization will reduce company's principal payments to about $3 million per year from $4 million per year

* Will also be extending existing operating loan facility to five years from closing date with modified financial covenants

* Availability under new operating loan will increase to CA$13 million from current CA$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

