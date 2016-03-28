BRIEF-MBAC says continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
March 28 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* MBAC provides update on its strategic review process
* Continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry
* Parties have agreed to further extend LOI ,which contains an exclusivity clause,deadline for entering into definitive binding documentation
* No assurance that potential transaction will be successfully agreed and concluded
* No assurances that company will pursue or complete a business transaction or sale under its strategic process Source text for Eikon: )
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2jp373S Further company coverage: