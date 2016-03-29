BRIEF-Lennar Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.63

March 29 Lennar Corp
* Lennar reports first quarter EPS of $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion
* In Q1 of 2016, average sales price of homes delivered
increased 12 pct year-over-year to $365,000
* Q1 deliveries of 4,832 homes, up 12 pct
* Q1 backlog of 7,670 homes - up 13 pct; backlog dollar
value of $2.8 billion - up 19 pct
* Q1 gross margin on home sales of 22.7 pct, compared to
23.1 pct in Q1 2015
* Q1 new orders of 5,794 homes, up 10 pct
* Q1 new orders dollar value of $2.1 billion, up 15 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)