BRIEF-Destination Maternity Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11

March 29 Destination Maternity Corp :
* Destination Maternity reports improved fourth quarter and
fiscal 2015 results
* Q4 sales $118.3 million versus $121.2 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Announces new term loan and extension of existing credit
facility
* Destination Maternity Corp qtrly comparable sales
decreased 3.5 pct
* Destination Maternity Corp sees 2016 comparable sales
increase in low, single digits
* Entered into a new secured term loan agreement for $32
million due March 25, 2021
* Proceeds of loan were used to pay down existing borrowings
under company's credit line
* In connection with debt refinancing company's board of
directors agreed to suspend company's quarterly dividend
* Destination Maternity Corp sees 2016 gross margin to
increase approximately 100 basis points, with essentially flat
gross margin in Q1 of fiscal 2016
* For fiscal 2016 co projects after-tax earnings benefit of
approximately $0.04 per diluted share
* For fiscal 2016 co projects after-tax cash benefit of
approximately $3 million from relocations
* Through Easter, Q1 fiscal 2016 comparable store sales were
down in mid-single digits
