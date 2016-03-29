BRIEF-Mccormick Q1 sales rose 2 pct

March 29 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items

* Q1 sales rose 2 percent

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 to $3.75 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2015 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Mccormick reports on first quarter results and latest 2016 financial outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.65 to $3.72

* For 2016 fiscal year, adjusted financial outlook as it now expects lower impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates

* Reaffirmed its expected growth rate for sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share for fy 2016

* Company plans to grow sales 4% to 6% in constant currency in 2016

* On-Track to deliver at least $95 million of cost savings in 2016

* Fy earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $4.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S