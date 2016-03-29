BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines reports Q4 revenue of C$73.5 mln

March 29 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Wesdome announces 2015 fourth quarter and full year
financial and operational results
* Q4 revenue C$73.5 million
* Qtrly gold production of 13,570 ounces
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd sees forecast Q1 overall production
of approximately 8,300 ounces with 5,500 ounces from Eagle river
and 2,800 ounces from Mishi
* Says production in 2016 at Eagle River Complex was
forecasted to range between 54,000 - 60,000 ounces of gold
* Company anticipates achieving lower range of its 2016
overall production forecast
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd sees Q2 overall production of
approximately 12,000 ounces with 9,000 ounces coming from Eagle
River and 3,000 ounces from Mishi
