BRIEF-State Street to buy GE Asset Management for up to $485 mln

March 30 State Street Corp
* Total purchase price of up to $485 million
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating-basis
eps for the first full 12-month period following the close of
the transaction
* In first full twelve-month period following close of deal,
fee revenue from deal is expected to be approximately $270 -
$300 million
* Sees total projected merger and integration costs of
$70-$80 million through 2018
* Anticipate issuing preferred shares prior to the close of
the transaction to offset the impact on leverage ratios
* State street agrees to acquire GE Asset Management
* Transaction is expected to increase SSGA's assets under
management by approximately $100 billion upon closing
