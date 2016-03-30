版本:
BRIEF-Cargojet and TransForce renew air cargo services agreement

March 30 Press Release

* Cargojet & TransForce renew air cargo services agreement

* New multi-year contract is for three years with two one year renewal options, to provide air cargo services on Cargojet's domestic overnight network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

