版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Summit reports positive interim data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of SMT C1100

March 30 Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit reports positive interim data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial testing a new formulation of SMT C1100 in patients with DMD

* All patients achieved plasma drug levels within range believed to be necessary for a potential therapeutic benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐