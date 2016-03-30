版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Curis Inc names new CFO

March 30 Curis Inc

* Curis announces expansion of executive team

* Appointment of James E. Dentzer as chief financial and chief administrative officer

* Dentzer most recently served as chief financial officer of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐