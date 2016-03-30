版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-American Electric Technologies Q4 loss per share $0.45

March 30 American Electric Technologies Inc

* End results

* Q4 loss per share $0.45

* Reported q4 consolidated revenues of $7.7 million, down from $13.8 million in 3rd quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐