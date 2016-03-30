BRIEF-Dollarama Q4 earnings per share C$1.00

March 30 Dollarama Inc
* Q4 sales C$766.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$751.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.00
* Dollarama reports strong results for the fourth quarter &
full year of fiscal 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly cash dividend increased by 11.1% to $0.10 per
common share
* Guidance enhanced for fiscal 2017
* Seeing more pricing flexibility from suppliers in China
due to a softer demand environment
* Dollarama inc qtrly comparable store sales grew 7.9%
* Sees 2017 gross margin 37.0% to 38.0%
* Dollarama inc sees comparable store sales growth for
fiscal 2017 in range of 4% to 5%
* Sees increased gross margin in 2017 due to better pricing
on merchandise bought from suppliers in China due to soft
economic conditions
