版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Opgen Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 30 Opgen Inc

* Q4 revenue rose 18 percent to $1.3 million

* Opgen announces 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐