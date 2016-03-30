BRIEF-Diebold announces commencement of $500 mln senior notes offering

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Diebold Inc :
* Diebold announces commencement of $500 million senior notes offering in connection with the planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf
* Expected that senior notes will be guaranteed by some of diebold's existing and future domestic subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis
* Commenced an offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.