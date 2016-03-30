版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold announces commencement of $500 mln senior notes offering

March 30 Diebold Inc :

* Diebold announces commencement of $500 million senior notes offering in connection with the planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf

* Expected that senior notes will be guaranteed by some of diebold's existing and future domestic subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis

* Commenced an offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

