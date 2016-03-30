版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal Inc concludes strategic alternatives process

March 30 U.S. Geothermal :

* U.S. Geothermal inc concludes strategic alternatives process

* Formally concluded previously announced evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Board determined that continuing to execute co's strategic growth plan is best path to maximizing long term stockholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

