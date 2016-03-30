版本:
BRIEF-Spectral Q4 loss per share C$0.01

March 30 Spectral Medical Inc :

* Spectral announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 results

* Q4 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

