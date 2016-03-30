版本:
BRIEF-Ron Pasek joins Netapp as CFO

March 30 Netapp Inc :

* Ron Pasek joins netapp as executive vice president, chief financial officer

* Appointment of Ron Pasek as executive vice president, chief financial officer

* Jeffrey Bergmann will now resume his previous role as vice president of corporate finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

