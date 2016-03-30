版本:
BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands appoints Patrick Dumont as CFO

March 30 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Las Vegas Sands announces appointment of Patrick Dumont as chief financial officer

* Since July 2013 Dumont has served as co's senior vice president of finance and strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

