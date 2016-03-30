版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Q4 loss per share $4.05

March 30 Editas Medicine Inc

* Editas Medicine reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $4.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐