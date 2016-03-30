版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment announces marketing of term loan

March 30 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Pinnacle entertainment announces marketing of term loan

* Intends to commence syndication of a $350 million term loan b facility

* Term loan b facility entered in connection with proposed merger of co with unit of gaming & leisure properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

