BRIEF-Birner Dental Management Services Q4 loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Birner Dental Management Services Inc
* Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Birner dental management services, inc. Announces results for fourth quarter and year ended 2015
* Qtrly revenue decreased $293,000 , or 1.9%, to $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.