2016年 3月 30日

BRIEF-Empire Resources reports Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.06

March 30 Empire Resources Inc

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Empire resources reports results for full year and fourth quarter of 2015

* Q4 sales $97 million versus $138.1 million

* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

