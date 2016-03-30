版本:
BRIEF-UrtheCast Q4 revenue C$13.4 mln

March 30 UrtheCast Corp

* UrtheCast reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results and announces 2016 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2016 revenue c$78 million to c$83 million

* Company expects its Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be negative

* Qtrly revenue of c$13.4 million versus c$11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

