BRIEF-UrtheCast Q4 revenue C$13.4 mln

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 UrtheCast Corp
* UrtheCast reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results and announces 2016 financial guidance
* Sees FY 2016 revenue c$78 million to c$83 million
* Company expects its Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be negative
* Qtrly revenue of c$13.4 million versus c$11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.