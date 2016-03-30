版本:
BRIEF-Odyssey Marine Exploration Q4 adj. EPS $0.33

March 30 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc :

* Odyssey marine exploration reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $3.3 million versus $300,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

