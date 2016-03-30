版本:
BRIEF-LM Funding America Q4 revenue $1.77 mln vs $1.82 mln

March 30 LM Funding America Inc

* LM funding reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $1.77 million versus $1.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

