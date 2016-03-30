版本:
BRIEF-Capstone executives cancel unvested stock options as part of cost reduction plan

March 30 Capstone Turbine Corp :

* Capstone executives voluntarily cancel unvested stock options as part of ongoing cost reduction plan

* Executive management team voluntarily agreed to cancel and terminate 65,509 unvested stock options issued to them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

