BRIEF-One Group Hospitality appoints Alejandro Munoz-Suarez as COO

March 30 One Group Hospitality Inc

* The one group announces new coo

* Announced appointment of alejandro munoz-suarez as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

