公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Contravir pharmaceuticals announces pricing of underwritten public offering

March 30 Contravir Pharmaceuticals

* Contravir pharmaceuticals Inc pricing underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of up to 4.9 million shares of common stock, warrants to purchase up to 2.5 million shares of co at combined price of $1.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

