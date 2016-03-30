版本:
BRIEF-Spark Energy announces pricing of secondary offering

March 30 Spark Energy Inc

* Spark energy Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of class a common stock by selling stockholder

* Pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1.5 million shares of its class A common stock held by retailco

* Pricing secondary public offering of 1.5 million shares of class a common at a price to public of $18.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

