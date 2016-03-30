BRIEF-Torchmark prices junior subordinated debentures offering

March 30 Torchmark Corp

* Torchmark prices junior subordinated debentures offering

* Priced an offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% junior subordinated debentures that will mature in 2056

* Net proceeds of offering are expected to be used to redeem all of $250 million of 6.375% senior notes due 2016