BRIEF-Torchmark prices junior subordinated debentures offering

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Torchmark Corp
* Torchmark prices junior subordinated debentures offering
* Priced an offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% junior subordinated debentures that will mature in 2056
* Net proceeds of offering are expected to be used to redeem all of $250 million of 6.375% senior notes due 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.