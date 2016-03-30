BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics reports loss per share of $0.05

March 30 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Immunocellular therapeutics announces 2015 financial
results
* Agreed with sec staff on settlement framework to
investigation related principally to former ceo for conduct
between nov 2011 - aug 2012
* If settlement is approved, co would consent to entry of an
administrative order
* Based upon settlement framework with staff of sec co does
not currently expect to accrue a liability related to matter
