BRIEF-Pepsico says Tom Greco departs as CEO, Frito-Lay North America

March 30 Pepsico Inc :

* Pepsico announces leadership changes

* Says announces departure of Tom Greco, CEO, Frito-Lay North America

* Says Al Carey, CEO, North America beverages (NAB), has been promoted to CEO, North America

* Says Vivek Sankaran, COO, FLNA, has been promoted to president and COO, FLNA

* Kirk Tanner, chief operating officer, NAB and president, global foodservice, has been promoted to president and COO, NAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

