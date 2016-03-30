BRIEF-Pepsico says Tom Greco departs as CEO, Frito-Lay North America

March 30 Pepsico Inc :
* Pepsico announces leadership changes
* Says announces departure of Tom Greco, CEO, Frito-Lay
North America
* Says Al Carey, CEO, North America beverages (NAB), has
been promoted to CEO, North America
* Says Vivek Sankaran, COO, FLNA, has been promoted to
president and COO, FLNA
* Kirk Tanner, chief operating officer, NAB and president,
global foodservice, has been promoted to president and COO, NAB
