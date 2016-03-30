BRIEF-Pepsico says Tom Greco departs as CEO, Frito-Lay North America

March 30 Pepsico Inc :

* Pepsico announces leadership changes

* Says announces departure of Tom Greco, CEO, Frito-Lay North America

* Says Al Carey, CEO, North America beverages (NAB), has been promoted to CEO, North America

* Says Vivek Sankaran, COO, FLNA, has been promoted to president and COO, FLNA

* Kirk Tanner, chief operating officer, NAB and president, global foodservice, has been promoted to president and COO, NAB