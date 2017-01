March 30 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Firm capital mortgage investment corporation announces $22 million bought deal financing

* Entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities inc 1.7 million shares at $12.90per share

* Says net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)