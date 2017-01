March 30 Claude Resources Inc

* Claude achieves record gold production in 2015 and generates $32.3 million in earnings

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.06

* Says at seabee gold operation in 2016, production is expected to be between 65,000 and 72,000 ounces of gold