2016年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Terraform Global CEO Wuebbels to step down

March 30 Terraform Global Inc:

* Terraform Global announces senior management change

* Says President and CEO Brian Wuebbels steps down

* Says Ilan Daskal joins board of directors

* Says Office of Chairman established

* Says Office of Chairman will be led by Peter Blackmore, an independent director and chairman of company

* Says independent directors Christopher Compton, Hanif Dahya and Jack Jenkins-Stark will also join Office of Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

