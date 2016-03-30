BRIEF-Terraform Global CEO Wuebbels to step down

March 30 Terraform Global Inc:
* Terraform Global announces senior management change
* Says President and CEO Brian Wuebbels steps down
* Says Ilan Daskal joins board of directors
* Says Office of Chairman established
* Says Office of Chairman will be led by Peter Blackmore, an
independent director and chairman of company
* Says independent directors Christopher Compton, Hanif
Dahya and Jack Jenkins-Stark will also join Office of Chairman
