BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp qtrly shr $0.14

March 30 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment
Corporation:
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces
2015 year-end results & conference call
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14
* On February 18, 2016 special committee announced that it
was pursuing a monetization process
* Talks are ongoing with third parties who had expressed an
interest in monetization transaction involving co and/or its
assets
* Special committee's strategic review process is continuing
