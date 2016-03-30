BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp qtrly shr $0.14

March 30 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2015 year-end results & conference call

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* On February 18, 2016 special committee announced that it was pursuing a monetization process

* Talks are ongoing with third parties who had expressed an interest in monetization transaction involving co and/or its assets

* Special committee's strategic review process is continuing