* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 49.4 percent to $12.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* In light of ongoing global strategic review,upcoming board meeting removing 2016 guidance at this point