BRIEF-Shareholders of Opta Minerals approve amalgamation in connection with acquisition of Opta Minerals by Speyside Equity

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Shareholders of Opta Minerals approve amalgamation in connection with acquisition of Opta Minerals by Speyside Equity

* Says 96.27% of the votes casted were in favour of transaction

* It is anticipated that amalgamation will be completed on or about april 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)