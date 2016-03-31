版本:
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources shareholders approve Lake Shore Gold acquisition

March 31 Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe Resources announces shareholders vote in favour of acquisition of Lake Shore Gold Corp.

* Arrangement was approved by approximately 99.87% of votes cast by Tahoe shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TAHO.N LSG.TO]

